Dozens of candidates file for area school boards; TPS' Suzanne Schreiber won't seek another term

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education will get at least one new member in 2022, as Vice President Suzanne Schreiber will not seek another term.
The filing period for more than two dozen school board seats across the Tulsa metro area, including Schreiber’s Tulsa District 7 seat, closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In an emailed statement to the Tulsa World on Wednesday afternoon, Schreiber thanked her family, friends and colleagues for their support and said she was proud of the Tulsa district’s accomplishments during her eight-year tenure on the board.
“I’m ready to make space for a fresh perspective on the board and for me to focus on my own kids and think about my next steps,” she said.
“There is so much value in bringing new and different experiences to the board table. It takes a lot of good leaders to support and improve a community and me moving on opens up another leader to grow their skills.”
According to the Tulsa County Election Board, four candidates have filed to succeed her: Junegrid Baker, Ellen Fuller, former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris and Susan Lamkin.
TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.
Other area seats that will require a primary election include Seat 2 for Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa and Union.
Candidates for Seat No. 2 with Bixby Public Schools are Tina Dumas, Jake Rowland and incumbent Amanda Stephens. Bixby Public Schools’ District 2 covers the school district’s southwest corner.
The five candidates for Seat No. 2 with Broken Arrow Public Schools are JW Berry, George Ghesquire, Robyn Havener, Joshua Moon and Debbie Taylor. Campuses within Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Zone 2 include Arrow Springs Early Childhood Center; Leisure Park, Lynn Wood and Vandever elementary schools; Sequoyah Middle School; and the Freshman Academy.
Candidates for Seat 2 with Catoosa Public Schools include Bonnie Franklin, Cheryl Marrs, Joshua Perkins and Stefan Swaggerty.
Candidates for Union’s Zone 2 are Shelley Gwartney, Dr. Chris McNeil and Derek Rader. Currently represented by McNeil, that district includes the campuses of Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.
Meanwhile, the other TPS seat up in 2022 — for District 4 — will not go before voters until April, as only two candidates filed: E’Lana Ashley and incumbent Shawna Keller.
District 4 includes Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School; and East Central High School.
Other area races drawing two candidates include Seat 2 for Jenks, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs and Skiatook, plus Seat 4 with Catoosa Public Schools, Skiatook’s Seat 5 and Seat No. 3 with the Tulsa Technology Center’s Board of Education.
Candidates in Catoosa’s District 4 are incumbent Joe Deere and Derrick Smith.
In Jenks, Ashley Cross is challenging current board President Terry Keeling. Seat 2 covers the district’s far southeastern corner.
Candidates for Seat 2 on the Mounds board are Justin Green and Laci Jones.
In Owasso, Joshua Stanton is challenging current board President Rhonda Mills.
In Sand Springs, Seat 2 voters will choose between incumbent Mike Mullins and MaRanda Trimble-Kerley.
Candidates for Skiatook Seat 2 are Misty Davis and Randal Tatum. Candidates for Seat 5 are incumbent Katy McLain and Kara Railey.
The two candidates for Seat 3 with the Tulsa Technology Center’s board are Mark Griffin and Jim Provenzano.
Area candidates running unopposed include Ronna Taylor in Berryhill, Josh Cooper in Bristow, Aliix Rawls for Catoosa’s Ward 1, Chelsea Mize in Claremore, Tim Bess in Collinsville, Lynne Whetsell in Glenpool, David Ayers in Kellyville, Chris Carr for Kiefer Public Schools, Rae Lee Floyd for Liberty Public Schools, Jimmie Pilkington for Lone Star, Richard Hamilton for Pretty Water, Larry Hoover in Sapulpa and Mechelle Beats in Sperry.
No candidates filed for the open seat with Keystone Public Schools.
School board election info to know
The primary election is Feb. 8. The voter registration deadline for the February primary election is Jan. 14, while the absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Feb. 3-4.
Under state law, if only two candidates file for a seat or no single candidate in the primary receives a majority of the votes cast, that race will be decided on the April 5 general election ballot.