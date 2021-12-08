Dozens of candidates file for area school boards; TPS' Suzanne Schreiber won't seek another term

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education will get at least one new member in 2022, as Vice President Suzanne Schreiber will not seek another term.

The filing period for more than two dozen school board seats across the Tulsa metro area, including Schreiber’s Tulsa District 7 seat, closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In an emailed statement to the Tulsa World on Wednesday afternoon, Schreiber thanked her family, friends and colleagues for their support and said she was proud of the Tulsa district’s accomplishments during her eight-year tenure on the board.

“I’m ready to make space for a fresh perspective on the board and for me to focus on my own kids and think about my next steps,” she said.

“There is so much value in bringing new and different experiences to the board table. It takes a lot of good leaders to support and improve a community and me moving on opens up another leader to grow their skills.”

According to the Tulsa County Election Board, four candidates have filed to succeed her: Junegrid Baker, Ellen Fuller, former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris and Susan Lamkin.