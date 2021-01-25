Downward trend in COVID cases could have Tulsa students back in classrooms sooner rather than later

With Tulsa County’s COVID-19 case numbers trending downward, Tulsa Public Schools leaders expressed cautious optimism that they could bring students back into the classroom sooner than initially planned.

The district is currently scheduled to remain in distance learning through March 22. However, with Tulsa’s seven-day rolling average of new cases declining by about 200 cases over the last two weeks, school officials indicated at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting that the trend is a step toward expediting that timeline.

“We all want our children back in school in person,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “Seeing those numbers decline is just incredibly encouraging. I am very hopeful that we can return our students to in-person that’s sooner than what we have.”

Jerry Griffin, the board representative for District 6, formally requested that the board revisit the district’s projected date to start in-person classes at its next meeting. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Along with a continued decline in local case numbers, district officials reiterated that more teachers and support staff will need to be vaccinated, as well, in order for the return to in-person instruction to happen sooner rather than later.