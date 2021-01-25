Downward trend in COVID cases could have Tulsa students back in classrooms sooner rather than later

With Tulsa County’s COVID-19 case numbers trending downward, Tulsa Public Schools leaders expressed cautious optimism that they could bring students back into the classroom sooner than initially planned.
The district is currently scheduled to remain in distance learning through March 22. However, with Tulsa’s seven-day rolling average of new cases declining by about 200 cases over the last two weeks, school officials indicated at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting that the trend is a step toward expediting that timeline.
“We all want our children back in school in person,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “Seeing those numbers decline is just incredibly encouraging. I am very hopeful that we can return our students to in-person that’s sooner than what we have.”
Jerry Griffin, the board representative for District 6, formally requested that the board revisit the district’s projected date to start in-person classes at its next meeting. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday.
Along with a continued decline in local case numbers, district officials reiterated that more teachers and support staff will need to be vaccinated, as well, in order for the return to in-person instruction to happen sooner rather than later.
As of Monday, almost 300 TPS employees age 65 or older have received a vaccine through three clinic days hosted through the district’s partnership with the Tulsa Health Department. Chief Operations Officer Jorge Robles said the district is on track to finish its first round of vaccinations later this week in an effort to get ahead of a new, more transmissible COVID-19 variant that has appeared in the United Kingdom and more than 20 states.
“I am optimistic about the downward trend, but with the UK variant, it is hard to tell whether the trend will go down, plateau or go up,” he said. “That’s where the emphasis is on trying to accelerate vaccination rates.”
In other business, the board approved 2020-21 contract agreements with the local chapters of the American Federation of Teachers and the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association.
District employees who are not covered by collective bargaining through either organization and who were hired prior to July 1 will receive a 1.8% pay adjustment for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s not enough,” District 5 representative John Croisant said, referring to the $0.30 per hour pay raise ratified for support employees. “I wish it could be more. Everything we do as a district … has to do with a lot of people who are not teachers. It is extremely important that we recognize the hard work they’re doing.”
