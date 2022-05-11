 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to offer free books to kids every month in Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY - A $2.5 million expansion of country music icon Dolly Parton’s literacy program could deliver a free book every month to any Oklahoma child age 5 and under.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Residents flee as fighting rage in in Ukraine’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert