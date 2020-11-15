Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

On Nov. 6, Union had 126 out of about 680 total teachers out of the classroom due to quarantines, said Jay Loegering, executive director of human resources at Union.

Additionally, more than 30% of Union's bus drivers are under quarantine, and the district has not been able to maintain the number of routes needed to bring secondary students to school.

"Between that and then our local (COVID-19) numbers, we felt it was time to slow it down a little bit," Loegering said.

Only one of Union's elementary schools, Boevers, has transitioned to distance learning after nearly 25% of students there were quarantined.

Most elementaries, Loegering said, are able to avoid closures because students generally stay in the same classes with the same children. With less intermingling, the district usually can just send an entire class to distance learning instead of an entire school.

In a normal year, Broken Arrow Public Schools typically operates with about 17% of teachers absent on a given day. That number has skyrocketed this year, reaching a high of about 54% last week. That meant about 120 teachers were out each day.