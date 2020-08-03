Districts that plan to return to school in person must tackle a host of logistical issues in the next few weeks while also weighing the possibility that a worsening pandemic could jeopardize those plans.
Union Pubic Schools is one of several local districts aiming to have students and teachers back in class later this month — though not in a traditional sense.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside occupied school buildings and vehicles. Social distancing will be enforced when possible. Classrooms will be sanitized regularly.
Preparation for such an unorthodox return to school is consuming, and administrators are running out of time to ensure everything goes smoothly as the start date ticks closer and closer.
Then there’s the other problem: What if health officials collectively decide it’s too dangerous to reopen school? At this point, Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler isn’t confident his district will be able to proceed with its plans, as the longevity and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain. He said the district will pivot to distance learning if it needs to between now and the start of school Aug. 24.
“It’s frustrating to think about that you’re putting a lot of work into trying to get students back in school in person and then knowing all of the sudden that if COVID numbers do not improve and health officials say you should not be in school, then it’s not going to happen,” Hartzler said.
Until that moment comes, however, the district will carry on with its reopening plan. There are a lot of moving parts to get schools back up and running, and setbacks are plentiful.
For instance, Hartzler said Union has learned some of its food suppliers are experiencing delays, creating all sorts of logistical issues in the Child Nutrition Department.
The superintendent also worries about having enough substitutes to step in for employees who may be exposed to COVID-19.
“A serious concern keeping me up at night is, how do we manage the mobility that we know we’re going to have to deal with?” Hartzler said.
The need for substitute teachers, who typically are in short supply during normal years, is so large right now that Broken Arrow Public Schools is trying to grant them a temporary pay increase. The district intends to bring a plan to raise substitute pay rates in relation to COVID-19 to the school board this week.
Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson said budget concerns won’t allow the raise to be permanent, but she said she hopes even a temporary boost will draw enough interest despite the health concerns.
“We know that we’re going to have a very small sub pool,” Vinson said. “We already do. People don’t want to take the risk of coming to a classroom with a lot of students. So the only thing we have to offset that is to increase the pay and see if that will attract a bigger pool of people to choose from because we don’t have the option of combining classes or any of the things we could do in the past when we could not find a sub.
“And we’d hate to have to close a classroom down and go to distance learning because we can’t find a substitute teacher. That would not be ideal.”
Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner said one of the largest challenges moving forward is having to modify every established process throughout the district to better meet the demands of offering in-person instruction during a pandemic. That includes how students are dropped off every day, how rooms and hallways are cleaned, as well as how critical yet constant updates are relayed to families.
No matter how much educators want schools to reopen this fall, Fichtner said the processes and the complexity surrounding COVID-19 may be what keeps them from opening.
“Just like it did with other entities, it may not be the actual reality of how many people have COVID,” she said. “It may be that do all the precautionary measures, do all the steps we are taking make the entity of public education so complex that it becomes the breaking obstacle?”
For Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller, transportation is a major concern. Most of the district’s bus drivers are older, with about one in five being older than 62. That puts them at greater risk of health complications.
Fortunately, Miller said, their buses will be filled with half as many students during the first few weeks of school, thanks to Bixby’s special reopening plan.
The plan involves dividing students into two cohorts, one of which will spend the first week at school, while the other participates in remote instruction. The only exception is Fridays, which both cohorts will spend in distance learning.
Miller said the two cohorts will swap modes during the second week, and every student will engage in distance learning during the third week.
The goal is to put the district in the best position to resume school in person for everyone after those three weeks. Miller tells concerned families that he hopes nearly a month of being extra cautious will allow Bixby to come back fully in person.
But Miller said he also realizes there’s a chance the reopening plan could swing in the opposite direction.
“After those first few weeks, I think we’ll have a pretty good feel for what the conditions are, and that will allow us to decide how to approach the fork in the road,” he said. “We’ll either bring people back, still with precautions in place, of course, or we’ll take that other turn and go to distance learning if the (COVID-19) numbers haven’t improved significantly between now and then.”
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education will vote Monday evening on a plan to begin the 2020-21 school year through distance learning.
The district would return to a remote instruction format for the first nine weeks of the fall semester, which begins Aug. 31, if board members approve the recommendation. Unlike in the spring, however, students would be graded for their work and attendance would be counted.
FEATURED VIDEO
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know