Distance-learning tech collected by Tulsa Area United Way to benefit students at Tandy YMCA, other sites

The Tandy, which has the capacity to host 100 distance-learning students, has seen a recent increase in its numbers, said Kyle Wilkes, vice president of mission advancement for YMCA of Greater Tulsa.

He credits that in part to word of mouth.

“I think it’s a little bit like with the teacher walkout, where you have people pivoting really quickly to be able to find the support they need,” he said. “Now the word is getting out about what is available. Families are starting to identify opportunities for support sites throughout the community.”

Wilkes said the donation of accessories will help meet immediate needs.

“As they make the shift from a traditional school environment with paper and pencil to a virtual-learning environment, we continue to hear from our families and our students that they are lacking the resources they need,” he said.

“I continue to lie there at night and think about these kids and the shift that they’ve made, and the single mom or the grandparent raising these children who need the supplies to find success. That’s what this is all about.”

Hemme said the drive ran from Sept. 18 through Oct. 2.