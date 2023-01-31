Director named for new polytechnic school at OU-Tulsa

The University of Oklahoma’s planned polytechnic school in Tulsa has its first director.

OU officials announced Monday that Teri Reed, an OU alumnus and internationally recognized leader in the field of engineering education, has been selected to serve as the inaugural director of OU Polytechnic Institute at OU-Tulsa.

Reed will also hold the George Kaiser Family Foundation Chair at OU.

Reed, slated to start in her new post March 1, is currently at the University of Cincinnati, where she has served as assistant vice president of faculty research development, executive director of the College of Engineering and Applied Science, and professor of chemical engineering.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said, “Dr. Reed is one of the leading minds in how to strategically align engineering education with rapidly evolving workforce needs, making her an outstanding choice to serve as the inaugural director.”

In that role, Reed will oversee the design of academic programs, develop the hiring strategy for the institute’s first wave of faculty, engage with industry stakeholders on curriculum and work with the OU Foundation to garner additional philanthropic support.

“It is truly my honor to be able to return to my roots at OU and bring this new program to fruition,” Reed said. “I’m inspired by the significant impact the OU Polytechnic Institute will make by supporting the area, region and state by bringing innovative opportunities to our graduates and partners.”

The school is expected to open in fall 2024 and help meet the increasing demand for workers in critical STEM fields.

The initial five concentration areas will include cyber, data science, software development, advanced mobility and medical informatics.

For more information, go to ou.edu/tulsa/polytechnic.