A man formerly in one of the most senior administrative roles at Tulsa Public Schools has been charged in a high-profile embezzlement case that surfaced in the summer of 2022.

Devin Fletcher, who resigned in late June 2022 as the district's chief talent and equity officer, faces one count of felony wire fraud conspiracy filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The case reportedly involved a combination of taxpayer dollars and donated grant funds and allegations that Fletcher schemed to circumvent TPS’ disbursement and conflict-of-interest policies to benefit himself and two of his family members. TPS self-reported the matter to law enforcement in June 2022.

The charge claims that Fletcher caused the loss of at least $603,992 to Tulsa Public Schools and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools by creating bogus invoices, purchase orders and supporting documents while he worked at the school district.

The charge claims that Fletcher and at least one other person identified only as "Conspirator A" conspired together between Aug. 8, 2018, and March 31, 2022, to commit wire fraud against TPS and its foundation.

The conspirators created documents stating that Conspirator A, who lives in Arlington, Texas, would provide consulting services to TPS and the foundation when in fact no services were ever provided, according to the charge.

The consulting services described as “project management and talent management related services” were allegedly provided by an entity called “Talented 10th,” according to the charge.

The conspirators allegedly submitted numerous false invoices for the purported services, often billing for services labeled as “Educator Development, Coaching, and Instructional Support.”

The charge seeks a monetary judgment against Fletcher totaling $603,992, which includes some $216,000 in currency already seized by the government.

The amount lost by TPS and the foundation totaled at least $448,125, according to the charge.

Fletcher has been summoned to court for his initial appearance at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hired as chief learning officer in August 2016, Fletcher came to Tulsa from Denver Public Schools, where he was that district’s executive director over curriculum and instruction, academic strategic planning, and standards adoption and implementation.

Public intrigue in the case has risen along with the dollar amount in question since the situation came to light.

About 15 months ago, TPS announced that it had just turned over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office its discovery of $20,000 in “contract management irregularities” from two years earlier within an unnamed department, involving funds from an unnamed philanthropic donor, and that an unnamed employee was no longer employed at the district because of the matter.

The following week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he had triggered a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, an inquiry that is ongoing.

In April, the local school board received outside audit findings from the firm RSM that revealed to the public for the first time $364,000 in contracts with no clear business purpose with two vendor companies tied to Fletcher, as well as the bonuses five TPS employees had received from a vendor in violation of TPS policy prohibiting employee conflicts of interest.

Then-Superintendent Deborah Gist said at the time that $270,000 of that amount came from philanthropic donations, while the remainder came from TPS’ own general fund.

The RSM audit also called into question unknown expenditures with no clear business purpose of approximately $658,000 paid to a third vendor company over a four-year period.

Those outside auditors found that employees of Fletcher’s had been instructed to ignore the district’s internal policies regarding cash disbursements and procurement. Instead, they were told to approve the vendors, create purchase orders and expedite payments.

In late May, court records revealed that FBI agents had already seized a combined $216,105.95 from two bank accounts listed under Fletchers’ relatives’ names.

In addition to expecting to receive back money seized by federal law enforcement, TPS officials have told the Tulsa World they intend to make a claim through their fidelity and crime insurance policy, which covers common threats to organizations, including losses due to employee dishonesty.

The case was used by State Superintendent Ryan Walters to call into question all fiscal management at the district in his recent threats to have the state take over Tulsa Public Schools. That public campaign of his ended for the time being with Gist’s preemptive agreement with the local school board to step down Sept. 15.

Ultimately, the State Board of Education renewed the district’s state accreditation status with three stipulations, including that the district publish its newly implemented internal controls to try to prevent embezzlement in the future.

