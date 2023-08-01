Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Despite Mother Nature’s best efforts, classes will start Wednesday as scheduled for all Tulsa Honor Academy students.

The storms that raked the Tulsa area over Father's Day weekend caused about $3 million in damages to Tulsa Honor Academy’s Flores Middle School, located in the south side of the former Pennwell building at 15th Street and Sheridan Road.

Along with the roof and western wall taking a direct hit from debris, a sprinkler line was damaged by the storm, flooding about 42,000 square feet, or roughly one-third of the building, which houses both Flores and Tulsa Honor Academy’s high school.

“All the time we thought we would be able to be setting up for school, everything was on pause,” Tulsa Honor Academy founder and executive director Elsie Urueta Pollock said. “As soon as they (building restoration crews) said, ‘Go,’ we went, ‘Go!’

“Yes, we were able to be in the building and it was very fast, but in terms of the delays and its impact on our operations, we definitely felt it.”

Amanda Yuen, the school’s chief operations officer, said an emergency restoration company needed eight days in the storm’s immediate aftermath just to dry out the building. On top of that, school officials had to bring in electricians, structural engineers and technicians for the building’s fire safety system to cap off the sprinkler line within those first two weeks after the storm in order to piece together when it could be safe to even have people in the rest of the building.

Leaving a narrow walkway in each, furniture and other salvageable items from the impacted rooms were stacked in the building’s two cafeterias as cleanup efforts continued in the weeks after the storm.

“They (the cafeterias) were just completely full,” Urueta Pollock said.

Aided by parent and student volunteers, the school’s staff were not able to finish moving those items back into classrooms until late July, forcing the school to move its professional development and back-to-school family orientation sessions to its other middle school campus at 209 S. Lakewood Ave.

Karol Murillo starts eighth grade on Wednesday. She is among the Tulsa Honor Academy students who have been coming in to help get the building ready for the start of the new school year in the storm’s aftermath.

“This is my school,” she said. “This (volunteering) helps me have a good environment to learn in.”

While construction and cleanup efforts are still going on, previous plans to spread out some classrooms have been put on hold. However, there will be enough space to accommodate all students when classes start on Wednesday.

Although the students and teachers will be back in their classrooms, Urueta Pollock, Yuen and other administrators will not be able to say the same thing. With a chunk of the roof and wall still missing from the southwest corner, construction efforts are still ongoing to fix school’s administrative offices, prompting their occupants to temporarily work out of the school’s basement.

The damage came less than a year after Tulsa Honor Academy changed its insurance policy in consultation with the architects, construction company and other partners involved in the building’s conversion from an office space to a school.

The site’s current policy carries a $415,000 deductible that will largely be covered by a reserve that was built up under the terms of its building loan. By comparison, the deductible for windstorm damage under the school’s previous policy that was required under the terms of its building loan, was less than 1% of the building’s insurable value.

“It wasn’t just us being overly confident,” Urueta Pollock said. “Our architects and everyone involved ... said this was a strong building and was in shock was how it basically caved.

“Given all the information we had back then, it was the right decision. We’re going to be OK, though.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.