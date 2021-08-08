Despite COVID surge, area schools not seeing increased virtual enrollment

Despite a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, several Tulsa-area school districts are not seeing the same level of demand for virtual learning that they did in August 2020.

Officials with Union, Owasso and Jenks all confirmed that enrollment has dropped for their virtual learning platforms for the 2021-2022 school year compared to last year.

In 2020-2021, more than 5,300 students were enrolled in Union’s online program, or about 35% of its entire student body.

As of Thursday, that number was down to 377 students across all grades.

“Officially, our virtual applications closed in May,” Union spokesman Chris Payne wrote. “However, we are accepting newly enrolled students and will accommodate changes as long as there is space available, right up until the start of school.”

Jenks and Owasso are seeing similarly sharp declines as well.