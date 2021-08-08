Despite COVID surge, area schools not seeing increased virtual enrollment

Despite a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, several Tulsa-area school districts are not seeing the same level of demand for virtual learning that they did in August 2020.
Officials with Union, Owasso and Jenks all confirmed that enrollment has dropped for their virtual learning platforms for the 2021-2022 school year compared to last year.
In 2020-2021, more than 5,300 students were enrolled in Union’s online program, or about 35% of its entire student body.
As of Thursday, that number was down to 377 students across all grades.
“Officially, our virtual applications closed in May,” Union spokesman Chris Payne wrote. “However, we are accepting newly enrolled students and will accommodate changes as long as there is space available, right up until the start of school.”
Jenks and Owasso are seeing similarly sharp declines as well.
At the end of the spring 2021 semester, almost 700 students in sixth grade and younger were participating in Jenks Public Schools’ online option, Trojan Connect. Although the application window is still open through Friday, JPS spokesman Rob Loeber said less than 1% of families with students at one of district’s elementary and intermediate school-aged students have expressed interest in going virtual.
On the other side of the immediate Tulsa area, 243 students have signed up for Owasso Public Schools’ online option through Wednesday, a decrease of 1,147 from the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
In an email, OPS Director of Communications Jordan Korphage said the district has no plans to reopen enrollment for its online option, but will work with families on a case-by-case basis.
Owasso Public Schools’ first day of school is Thursday. Both Jenks and Union start classes on Aug. 18.
Enrollment is still open for a handful of districts’ online or blended learning options, including Sapulpa and Sand Springs. The enrollment deadline for Sapulpa is 11:59 p.m. Sunday and the first day of classes is Aug. 19.
Lissa Chidester, a spokeswoman for Sand Springs Public Schools, said that her district has not seen any noticeable increase in interest in its blended or all virtual options since COVID-19 cases started surging in July. Sand Springs’ first day of school is Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools reopened the transfer window for its online option, Tulsa Virtual Academy, on Friday. The window will remain open through 4 p.m. on Friday with priority consideration given to students with medical issues and students who live with someone with medical issues.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, TPS officials said there were roughly 500 open seats available across all grades combined based on current staffing levels.
As per a spokeswoman for TPS, TVA students who are currently enrolled at a magnet school or already on a transfer to another campus will still be able to go back to their previous school at the end of the fall semester.
The district was unable to provide TVA’s enrollment count for the 2021-2022 school year. With about 4,000 students enrolled at TVA for the 2020-2021 school year, the online school accounted for more than 10% of the district’s student population last year.
“We want all families to be able to make the best decision for their family,” TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said Monday night. “I am hopeful that those families will get their names in to make that switch as soon as possible.”
Featured video