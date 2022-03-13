Deere, Smith seeking Catoosa school board seat

A new superintendent and a recent exodus of teachers are among the key reasons both Joe Deere and Derrick Smith are seeking the Ward 4 seat on Catoosa Public Schools’ Board of Education.

One of three seats to go before Catoosa voters during the 2022 election cycle, Ward 4 covers the far western end of Catoosa’s attendance area north of U.S. 412. The winner will serve the final two years of an unexpired term.

Early walk-in voting is scheduled for March 31 and April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the election boards for Rogers and Wagoner counties. Election Day is April 5.

Deere was appointed to the seat in June by the district’s school board after former board member Dean Miller tendered a one-sentence letter of resignation. Smith applied for the seat, but he did not meet the residency requirements at that time.

Between June 2019 and June 2021, more than 90 employees resigned from Catoosa Public Schools, prompting concern from both men.

“It really became apparent to me that as a parent, sitting on the sidelines, you have limited work that you can do,” Smith said. “You can do a little bit, but it is not a lot.”

Now an associate editor for Vype magazine, Smith previously worked for Catoosa Public Schools’ Technology Department. He has three children attending elementary school in the district.

Noting that the morale has improved among his children’s teachers this year under former interim Superintendent Rick Kibbe and Kibbe’s permanent successor, Robert Schornick, Smith said the district’s teachers are Catoosa’s greatest asset and that, if elected, he would maintain an open-door policy to support them.

“As a former employee, I have been in the classrooms and have listened to teachers who have had to fulfill the counselor role for kids who need someone to talk to whose parents aren’t home at night and are struggling,” he said. “I really feel that our teachers, not just in our district but statewide, have been underappreciated.”

Although he had a child graduate from Catoosa High School in 2020, Deere does not have any children or grandchildren currently attending Catoosa Public Schools. However, he said several friends have children attending school in the district, along with scores of constituents through his role as a member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.

Although he has to abstain on votes involving donations from the Tahlequah-based tribe, he said having seats on both elected bodies has helped find ways to address needs within the district by working with the tribe, particularly in areas where state aid has fallen short.

About 15% of Catoosa’s students identify as American Indian or Alaska Native, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, but that figure does not include students who identify as multiracial.

“When I got into the office at midterm, I wanted to listen to what the community needed,” Deere said. “You just don’t go in and be a bull in the china closet. You have to go in, see what’s going on, work with the other board members to best support our teachers and students.”

Unprompted, both Deere and Smith said they would support whoever is elected to represent Ward 4.

“It’s not me versus him; it’s what the community thinks they need,” Deere said. “We have our different perspectives on what we’re looking at, but we’ll take the vote and go from there. As long as there’s someone there supporting public education, I am all for whoever gets in that seat.”

“It’s not like I have to win or the district is screwed,” Smith said. “The district will be fine either way. He (Deere) does a lot of great stuff. I just want to see Catoosa be the best it can be, and if I’m able to be a part of that, great. If I don’t win the election, I will still be there supporting the district and teachers in whatever way I possibly can.”

