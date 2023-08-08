Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education could not take any action about the district’s accreditation status Monday night, the topic colored the board’s four-hour meeting.

Monday marked the local board’s first meeting since the Oklahoma State Board of Education acted on a recommendation from State Superintendent Ryan Walters and delayed taking action on TPS’ accreditation until Aug. 24. Walters' actions prompted multiple parents and teachers to take to the podium during citizens’ comments Monday to express their frustrations and fears.

“If this was really about TPS’ kids, there wouldn’t be a threat against our accreditation two weeks before school starts,” TPS parent Rachel Simpson said. “If this was really about TPS’ kids, there would have been an offer to help months ago rather than mudslinging.”

Although the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s accreditation office recommended that Tulsa Public Schools be accredited with two deficiencies, Walters has said all options are on the table regarding the accreditation status of the state’s largest public school district.

Among those options still on the table are not accrediting it or allowing for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take over management of the district, similar to the situation almost 500 miles south with the Houston Independent School District.

“It is 11:59 p.m. on the clock of destiny for TPS,” board member Jennettie Marshall said during the board’s 90-minute discussion of the district’s accreditation status. “We are under attack. If you’re not keeping up with Houston, … if we continue the course we’re on, that’s where we’re headed. That shouldn’t be.

“We can’t afford to lose our educators, support groups and people who provide wraparound services. We can’t afford for this district to lose its accreditation.

“This is the largest district in the state of Oklahoma. We have children who depend on us.

“Have we dropped the ball? Absolutely, in many ways. We are working to make the gains that it will take to get back on top of education.

“I believe before anyone should threaten this district with the loss of accreditation, they need to come sit down at the table and ask how they can help implement a plan.”

Monday night’s meeting drew an overflow crowd more than 45 minutes before the posted start time and saw Superintendent Deborah Gist be greeted by a standing ovation prior to the meeting.

Both during the board meeting and speaking with reporters afterwards, Gist said she had not watched Walters’ press conference from earlier Monday, but she still pushed back on several of the claims he made, including that more than $1 million was missing in a self-reported embezzlement case involving a now-former district administrator. The matter is still under federal investigation.

“We don’t know how much is missing, and neither does the state superintendent, unless he has been collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who has told us it is highly inappropriate for us to comment given there’s an active investigation,” Gist said.

“However, none of what we’ve seen adds up to $1 million.”

Also raised during Walters’ press conference was the district’s performance on standardized tests and the most recent round of state report cards, which saw 24 TPS sites receive an F. Those objections were also raised by E’Lena Ashley, who questioned why they were not part of the accreditation process.

“I’m the only board member to offer any kind of pushback,” she said. “I see you people rubber stamp things week after week. What I’m trying to bring to the forefront is that we are failing our children daily.”

However, during the board’s discussion of the district’s accreditation situation, board President Stacey Woolley asked the capacity crowd if any had heard directly from Walters’ office about how to better support students or improve students’ academic outcomes.

No one raised a hand.

When the same question was posed to administration and board members, Gist acknowledged that she and Walters had a brief phone conversation after the Father’s Day storms that scattered more than 2,400 cubic yards of debris across the district’s sites.

The only board member to raise a hand was Ashley, who said she initiated the contact. Another board member, Diamond Marshall, said later during the course of the discussion that she previously reached out but got no response.

“If we want to talk about improving education, we have to look at the person in charge of education for the state,” she said. “He is not acting in the best interest of kids. I texted him and did not get any response. Instead, I’m seeing headlines of him parading around with Ms. Ashley talking about the constitutionality of prayer in schools.”

Meanwhile, the lone voting item to draw any discussion at Monday night’s meeting was an agreement with the Aunt Flow Corp. to provide up to $150,000 worth of menstrual supplies for any TPS students or staff member who needs them. The supplies will be available for free in women’s and gender-neutral restrooms across the district.

Along with objecting on the grounds that parents should be notified if their student has a menstrual issue at school, Ashley also took exception to free pads and tampons being accessible not only to male students but also to district employees.

“Our employees are already getting paid,” Ashley said. “Do all employers do that? Do we have an extra $150,000 so that all staff and students can have their health issues taken care of?”

Ashley previously voiced her objections to the proposal at a July 31 community meeting that she hosted.

However, after nearly 20 minutes of discussion, the item passed by a 5-1 vote. Along with acknowledging that the district already provides toilet paper, soap and other bathroom necessities at its sites, several board members noted that Ashley’s suggestion of going to the school nurse instead of keeping pads and tampons in the restrooms is not always feasible, as not all campuses have a full-time nurse on staff.

“The likelihood of always having a nurse in the building is nonexistent,” Jennettie Marshall said. “I don’t know if any of us can just speak to our bodies and say: ‘Don’t do this right now.’”