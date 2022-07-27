Local small-business leaders will have a new opportunity this fall to expand their chances for success.

Tulsa Community College and Cox Communications announced a partnership this week to launch the first Cox Small Business Academy, with a goal of providing continuing education and leadership development for owners and other leaders of Tulsa-area small businesses.

The 10-week in-person program will start Sept. 13, meeting once weekly through Nov. 15. Cox is underwriting the program, making the cost to participate free.

The program is open to all, but with a special emphasis on businesses owned or led by minorities, veterans, women and people with disabilities, officials said.

Pete Selden, TCC vice president of workforce development, said: “TCC’s vision is an educated, employed and thriving community. This begins by listening to the needs of the local business community and then responding with collaboration to develop the workforce that is needed, or in this case, to help develop small businesses."

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

Classes will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the TCC Metro Campus.

The number of participants is limited to 20, with Cox selecting the finalists from the pool of applicants who complete a brief online nomination form.

Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate and three continuing education units.

“The Small Business Leadership Academy and our partnership with Tulsa Community College is just one of many ways we work to strengthen our own supply chain, accelerate the growth of diverse suppliers, and demonstrate our commitment to supplier diversity,” said Cox Tulsa Market Vice President Roger Ramseyer.

The academy curriculum covers cash management, digital marketing and database connections, managing for innovation and growth, and negotiation skills. Other topics include strategies for competitive advantage as well as mapping and metrics.

To apply or nominate someone, go to tulsacc.edu/coxacademy.