COVID's impact shows up in Tulsa Public Schools student performance data

The attendance rate is a factor in the district’s higher dropout rate. With about 1,800 students across all grades classified as dropouts, the district’s current dropout rate is more than double that in recent prepandemic years.

Shannon said the figure has climbed in part due to nonattendance, as it includes students who have not completed an assignment or logged on for 10 consecutive instructional days. Those students are automatically dropped from a school’s roster in accordance with state regulations.

“It’s a moving number,” Burkstresser said. “When we make contact with the kids, it changes. What often happens when we reach out is that we find out that they have moved to another district or another state.”

Along with a higher dropout rate, the number of TPS students failing at least one class has climbed exponentially. At the end of the first quarter, the number of students across all grades with two or more failing grades jumped from 3 percent in 2019-20 to 31 percent in 2020-21.