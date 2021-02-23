COVID's impact shows up in Tulsa Public Schools student performance data

COVID-19's impact is starting to show up in some of the performance data collected about Tulsa Public Schools’ student body.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon and Director of Data Strategy Sean Burkstresser walked board members through TPS’ annual midyear performance report, which had to adjust its metrics to accommodate for the pandemic’s impact.
"We have had to re-think what measures we do use to inform what we're seeing across our schools," Burkstresser said.
In previous years, for example, the report would include standardized test scores from the spring semester and student attendance measured by physical bodies in school buildings — two criteria now unavailable thanks to the pandemic’s arrival in March 2020.
Instead, the district measured attendance by the number of assignments completed and incorporated students’ online engagement as an additional key data point.
According to the report, in an average week, 82 percent of Tulsa students are regularly logging in online and participating, with higher rates among the older elementary grades.
The district’s cumulative student attendance rate through early February is 80.7 percent — a drop of more than 10 percentage points from 2019-20.
The attendance rate is a factor in the district’s higher dropout rate. With about 1,800 students across all grades classified as dropouts, the district’s current dropout rate is more than double that in recent prepandemic years.
Shannon said the figure has climbed in part due to nonattendance, as it includes students who have not completed an assignment or logged on for 10 consecutive instructional days. Those students are automatically dropped from a school’s roster in accordance with state regulations.
“It’s a moving number,” Burkstresser said. “When we make contact with the kids, it changes. What often happens when we reach out is that we find out that they have moved to another district or another state.”
Along with a higher dropout rate, the number of TPS students failing at least one class has climbed exponentially. At the end of the first quarter, the number of students across all grades with two or more failing grades jumped from 3 percent in 2019-20 to 31 percent in 2020-21.
Additionally, when the board voted in January to extend the fall semester by two weeks, 47 percent of TPS students had at least one failing grade — triple the rate from the end of the fall 2019 semester. That extra time was enough for almost 2,000 students to raise their grades enough to finish the semester without any failing grades.
“We are seeing that learning differences clearly matter,” Shannon said.
