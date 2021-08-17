COVID surge in Oklahoma schools prompts quick pivots to distance learning

Meanwhile, five districts in far southeastern Oklahoma have also had to temporarily halt in-person instruction because of rising COVID-19 cases.

In McCurtain County, both Battiest and Eagletown schools will be in distance learning through at least Friday. Battiest is about 40 minutes northwest and Eagletown is about 10 miles east of Broken Bow.

Three Pushmataha County school districts are also in distance learning. Nashoba Public Schools, a dependent district, made the switch to distance learning on Aug. 9 after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. Nashoba started the school year on Aug. 6 and is not slated to resume in-person classes until Aug. 23 at the earliest.

Both Clayton and Tuskahoma Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will be doing distance learning through Aug. 30 because of an increase in positive student and staff cases. Clayton's first day of school was Aug. 4, while Tuskahoma started on Aug. 6.

Rather than switch back and forth, one western Oklahoma school has opted to start the year in distance learning.