COVID surge in Oklahoma schools prompts quick pivots to distance learning

With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, back to school has meant a quick return to distance learning mode or quarantine for students and employees at a host of schools across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Public Schools held its first day of school on Aug. 9. As of Tuesday, its seventh day of classes, the district is contending with 147 active cases of COVID among its student population and 42 active staff cases, according to media relations manager Crystal Raymond.
In Rogers County, officials with Chelsea Public Schools announced Monday evening that their district was suspending in-person classes through Friday due to “a significant increase in the number of active COVID-19 positive students and staff in the last 24 hours.” Classes there began only four school days earlier on Aug. 11.
Instead of switching to distance learning, instructional days will be added onto the end of the school calendar, the district said.
Hulbert Public Schools announced Monday that its middle school and high school will be distance learning through Thursday because close contact exposure quarantines had already pushed the student absence rate to more than 25%.
Hulbert, 10 miles west of Tahlequah, started classes on Thursday. Its elementary school was still conducting in-person classes as of Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, five districts in far southeastern Oklahoma have also had to temporarily halt in-person instruction because of rising COVID-19 cases.
In McCurtain County, both Battiest and Eagletown schools will be in distance learning through at least Friday. Battiest is about 40 minutes northwest and Eagletown is about 10 miles east of Broken Bow.
Three Pushmataha County school districts are also in distance learning. Nashoba Public Schools, a dependent district, made the switch to distance learning on Aug. 9 after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. Nashoba started the school year on Aug. 6 and is not slated to resume in-person classes until Aug. 23 at the earliest.
Both Clayton and Tuskahoma Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will be doing distance learning through Aug. 30 because of an increase in positive student and staff cases. Clayton's first day of school was Aug. 4, while Tuskahoma started on Aug. 6.
Rather than switch back and forth, one western Oklahoma school has opted to start the year in distance learning.
Riverside Indian School announced in early August that it would remain all virtual for at least the first six weeks of the 2021-22 school year due to COVID-19. Located in Anadarko, Riverside is operated by the Bureau of Indian Education and is scheduled to start classes on Thursday.