COVID exposure counts climb in Tulsa Public Schools

Citing a federal order requiring masks on public transportation, the exemption forms do not extend to school buses.

On Wednesday, an Oklahoma County District Court judge granted a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the law created by Senate Bill 658, which prohibits public school districts from requiring masks on campus unless a state of emergency declaration is issued by the governor. To date, Gov. Kevin Stitt has not done so.

However, the temporary injunction will not take effect until the written order is filed. If that does not happen before the start of classes on Tuesday, attorneys with the Oklahoma State Department of Education said by email Friday that TPS and other districts requiring masks would still have the authority to take disciplinary action against a student who does not comply and has not utilized any available opt-out provisions.

As of Friday, a handful of districts and public charter schools statewide are already requiring masks on campus. They include Oklahoma City, Santa Fe South, Hulbert, McAlester and Burns Flat-Dill City.