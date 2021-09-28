COVID-delayed Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled

The COVID-delayed induction ceremony for the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame’s 2020 selections will be held Nov. 2 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

Eleven members will be formally added to the hall, including one posthumously.

New inductees are:

Les Crall, Southwestern Oklahoma State University professor of accounting, finance and business law and associate dean of the Everett Dobson School of Business and Technology.

JoLaine Draugalis, dean since 2007 of the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy.

Tim Faltyn, Oklahoma Panhandle State University president.

Bert Mackie, longtime Enid banker and former member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Joseph Missal, for 35 years director of bands at Oklahoma State University.

Daniel Resasco, Gallogly chair of chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma and holder of more than 40 patents.

Carl Renfro, long-time Ponca City banker, former state regent and supporter of public higher education in north-central Oklahoma.