It’s a summer afternoon and the gym at Central Middle and High School is echoing with the sound of dribbling basketballs and teenagers’ shouts.

Along with 80 of its own students, Central Middle School is hosting an additional 160 rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders from Monroe Demonstration Academy and Webster Middle School through Friday for Ready. Set. Summer!, Tulsa Public Schools’ expanded summer programming.

Districtwide, 6,576 TPS students are enrolled this year, down about 1,500 children from summer 2022.

The 23 elementary and middle school sites are generally grouped together based on students’ ages and geographic proximity of the campuses, with an exception made for the district’s two immersion programs.

Among the students at Central this summer are rising Central eighth-grader Damarr Sells and incoming Central freshman Kamel Issah. Taking a break from shooting layups, the pair said they’ve been enjoying the chance to meet new people.

“I’m getting to learn some new stuff and it’s been fun so far,” Sells said, noting that part of the reason he decided to attend was to help increase his grade point average in the coming year to a 3.5.

The American Rescue Plan Act requires school districts to put at least 20% of their federal COVID-19 recovery funds toward addressing the impact of lost instructional time due to the pandemic through any number of routes, including expanded summer programming.

For example, those additional funds made it possible for neighboring Union Public Schools to accommodate almost 1,900 students this year either in-person or virtually for summer school.

For Ready. Set. Summer! students at Central, that emphasis means spending the morning focusing on English and math, then spending the afternoon working on special projects, such as building working trebuchets and catapults to be tested in a competition later this month, and electives, such as the gym time enjoyed by Sells and Issah.

“It’s keeping them involved all summer long,” camp co-director Trisha Cook said. “Hopefully we are going to see growth in their test scores. We are anxious to see our data.”

During the school year, Cook and Barbara Lewis are both assistant principals at Central Middle and High School, with Cook at the middle school level and Lewis at the high school level. The pair are site directors for Central’s summer programming this year and although they were not involved with the district’s summer efforts in 2022, they were able to see its impact during the 2022-2023 school year.

“Based on the MAP scores from middle school, we’re seeing an increase among those kids who attended summer school last year, so it is already making an impact,” Lewis said. “We are hoping that that continues to be the result of them being in school for at least four weeks before the start of classes.”

TPS spent $11 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on summer programming in 2021 and another roughly $9 million in 2022 to cover summer expenses, including supplies and stipends for teachers and support staff.

However, all federal COVID-19 relief funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024, which means districts are already acknowledging that they are on the clock to figure out if and how to sustain those expanded programs come summer 2025.

“This (2023-2024) will be our last year that we have these recovery dollars,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said during TPS’ preliminary budget hearing in June. “We have to really be — and have been — preparing for not having those resources available and what that means for all the different ways in which we’ve invested those dollars, including recruitment and retention for educators, tutoring out of school time, summer programming and extensive supports. We need to have those resources to help manage those recovery efforts over time.”

Meanwhile, Sells and Issah are taking advantage of the opportunity to get ready for the next school year while spending time with other students.

“It’s just been fun,” Sells said. “I’m getting ready for high school and this will help.”

