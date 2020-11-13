 Skip to main content
COVID-19 surge sends Oklahoma City schoolkids back home

OKLAHOMA CITY - Days after most students returned to the classroom for the first time since March, Oklahoma City Public Schools is sending them back home to learn for the remainder of the fall semester.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel, citing a rise in COVID-19 infections, announced Friday that all students will return to remote learning beginning Monday in accordance with Red Alert Level protocols established by the state Education Department.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases has steadily risen over the last several weeks, we reached a significant turning point for Oklahoma County," McDaniel told families and staff Friday. "The increase in positive cases for Oklahoma County has moved us into the OSDE's (Oklahoma State Department of Education's) Red Alert Level."

"Our district and local health professionals are now advising that we review our instructional setting for our students and work environments for our employees. As previously stated, OKCPS is committed to making instructional changes for our district upon reaching the OSDE Red Alert Level or if we saw a significant shift in some of our other data points. Although our health officials have continuously supported our Return to Campus plan, they now recommend that we transition to Red Alert Level protocols."

