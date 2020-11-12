COVID-19: Jenks Public Schools becomes latest district to send secondary students to distance learning

All high school and middle school students at Union Public Schools — in addition to students at Boevers Elementary School — have switched to distance learning through the end of next week.

All secondary students at Broken Arrow Public schools also have switched to remote instruction.

Additionally, Sand Springs Public Schools announced Wednesday morning that it would shift to the district’s distance-learning model for secondary schools beginning Thursday through the Thanksgiving break.

Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Dart talks about Tulsa Public Schools returning to in-person instruction