Bartlesville Public Schools and Jenks Public Schools both reported positive COVID-19 tests among staff on Tuesday.
Twelve employees at Jenks Public Schools are under quarantine, including two who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least one of the two is a teacher.
Although the suburban district is planning to start the 2020-21 school year through distance learning next Monday, staff members and teachers returned to school last week to prepare for the fall semester.
“We knew there was a chance we would see a few positive tests, and we are prepared to follow the contact tracing as well as our safety protocols as soon as we learn of a positive case,” Jenks spokesman Rob Loeber said. “Last week, we had 1,600 employees returning to our school sites and facilities, so we had to be ready for the possibility of positive tests.”
Two employees tested positive for COVID-19 after their return, while 10 others are under quarantine for potential exposure. Not all of those 10 employees came into close contact with the two who tested positive.
“Employees were not tested (by the district) upon returning,” the Jenks spokesman said. “It isn’t feasible for us to test our employees. They have been told to self-monitor, and they had to sign a form that says they will not come to work if they are symptomatic.”
At Bartlesville Public Schools, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, while eight other employees and 13 students have been quarantined, according to district officials.
The two positive cases come from Bartlesville High School, where five other staff members and one student also have been quarantined. At Central Middle School, two employees and one student have been quarantined due to potential exposure, the district reported Tuesday. Another employee at Jane Phillips Elementary School also is under quarantine.
Three students at Madison Middle School are under quarantine due to potential exposure. Hoover Elementary, Ranch Heights Elementary, Richard Kane Elementary and Wilson Elementary schools each have two students quarantined, as well.
Bartlesville Public Schools returned to school Aug. 13 with a combination of in-person and distance learning. The district’s reopening plan included “layers of viral mitigation,” such as face covering requirements for staff and students, physical distancing, hygiene and disinfection protocols, spokesman Granger Meador said.
“The plan includes robust contact tracing for the inevitable COVID-19 cases we will experience throughout this academic year among students and staff,” Meador said
Bartlesville reportedly has 30 contract tracers who interview any students or staff members who report testing positive for COVID-19 or having been in close contact, on or off-campus, with someone who tested positive.
“The contact tracers then work with site staff as needed to identify any close contacts on campus so that appropriate self-quarantines can be instituted and tracked and so that affected areas or vehicles are closed until deep cleanings are completed,” Meador said.
So far, no large-scale quarantines affecting entire classrooms have been needed, he said, but the district is prepared to do so if necessary.
Other area school districts also have reported cases in recent weeks. In Bixby, which started in person on Monday, five teachers at North Intermediate School were quarantined this weekend after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.
Broken Arrow, which will begin the school year in person Sept. 3, had 33 employees test positive earlier this month, resulting in a total of 98 employees taking leave in relation to the disease.
At least 82 staff members at Union Public Schools, which starts in person next week, also have had to be quarantined. Bishop Kelley High School also has reported multiple cases of students who attended the first day of school who appeared to have COVID-19.
