District leaders with Bartlesville Public Schools and Jenks Public Schools on Tuesday reported positive COVID-19 tests among staff.
Twelve employees at Jenks Public Schools are under quarantine, including two who have tested positive for COVID-19; at least one of the two is a teacher.
Although the suburban district is planning to start the 2020-21 school year through distance learning next Monday, staff members and teachers returned to school last week to prepare for the fall semester.
"We knew there was a chance we would see a few positive tests, and we are prepared to follow the contact tracing as well as our safety protocols as soon as we learn of a positive case," Jenks spokesman Rob Loeber said. "Last week, we had 1,600 employees returning to our school sites and facilities, so we had to be ready for the possibility of positive tests."
Two employees tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return, while 10 others are under quarantine for potential exposure. Not all of those 10 employees came into close contact with the two positive cases.
“Employees were not tested upon returning," the district spokesman said. "It isn’t feasible for us to test our employees. They have been told to self-monitor, and they had to sign a form that says they will not come to work if they are symptomatic.”
Two staff members at Bartlesville Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, while eight other employees and 13 students have been quarantined, according to district officials.
The two positive cases come from Bartlesville High School, where five other staff members and one student also have been quarantined. At Central Middle School, two employees and one student have been quarantined due to potential exposure, the district reported Tuesday. Another employee at Jane Phillips Elementary also is under quarantine.
Three students at Madison Middle School are under quarantine due to potential exposure. Hoover Elementary, Ranch Heights Elementary, Richard Kane Elementary and Wilson Elementary each have two students quarantined, as well.
