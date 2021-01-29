COVD-19 forces Broken Arrow, Bixby campuses to shift to distance learning

Two more area schools will start February in distance learning due to COVID-19.
Citing staffing issues, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced Friday afternoon that all of its campuses will be closed and in distance learning starting Monday.
According to data published Friday by the district, 1,338 Broken Arrow students and 135 employees were in quarantine as of the close of business Thursday. An additional 163 students and 84 employees were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
At the time of the announcement, five Broken Arrow schools were already in distance learning: Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School, Sequoyah Middle School and Liberty Elementary School.
Two additional campuses, Creekmore Early Childhood Center and Oliver Middle School, were scheduled to start regularly distance learning on Tuesday. Monday was previously designated as a district-wide distance learning day.
With all campuses closed for deep cleaning, no in-person services, including tutoring and special education classes, will be offered.
All Broken Arrow Public Schools campuses will resume in-person instruction on Feb. 8, a district spokesman said. In the interim, meals will still be available daily from noon to 1 p.m. outside all school buildings.
Bixby Public Schools also announced a pivot Friday afternoon, moving its Ninth Grade Center and the entire fifth grade at West Intermediate School to distance learning starting Monday. The Ninth Grade Center is scheduled to return in person on Thursday, while the West Intermediate fifth graders will stay in distance learning through Feb. 8.
In a letter to parents posted to the district’s website, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said 20 staff members and more than 400 students had been added to the district’s quarantine and isolation lists since Wednesday.
“Yesterday, we had 17 positions that were unable to be filled by a qualified substitute,” Miller wrote. “We are doing all we can to keep students in-person, yet it is very difficult.”
After moving its high school and 7th and 8th Grade Academy to distance learning Wednesday, Muskogee Public Schools released a video announcing that the 7th and 8th Grade Academy will be back in person on Monday but that Muskogee High School will remain in distance learning to start the week.
In the video, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said that if the high school’s quarantine and isolation numbers continue to drop, in-person classes could resume by mid-week.
Featured video: Broken Arrow and COVID-19