COVD-19 forces Broken Arrow, Bixby campuses to shift to distance learning

Bixby Public Schools also announced a pivot Friday afternoon, moving its Ninth Grade Center and the entire fifth grade at West Intermediate School to distance learning starting Monday. The Ninth Grade Center is scheduled to return in person on Thursday, while the West Intermediate fifth graders will stay in distance learning through Feb. 8.

In a letter to parents posted to the district’s website, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said 20 staff members and more than 400 students had been added to the district’s quarantine and isolation lists since Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we had 17 positions that were unable to be filled by a qualified substitute,” Miller wrote. “We are doing all we can to keep students in-person, yet it is very difficult.”

After moving its high school and 7th and 8th Grade Academy to distance learning Wednesday, Muskogee Public Schools released a video announcing that the 7th and 8th Grade Academy will be back in person on Monday but that Muskogee High School will remain in distance learning to start the week.

In the video, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said that if the high school’s quarantine and isolation numbers continue to drop, in-person classes could resume by mid-week.