Construction still underway from 2015 TPS bond package

“If we’re being told bond funds went to this, they (committee members) go visit it and make sure it actually happened,” Roby said. “It is really important that people to know this is not a rubber stamp. It is very much a group of people who care about the district, the kids, the facilities and ensuring that the funds are spent the way we told the voters it would be spent.”

The bond oversight committee also has to approve substantive adjustments to projects, such as the new stadium at Will Rogers Early College Middle and High School.

As initially approved, the project was budgeted for $4.8 million and included plans for bleachers on the east and west sides of the field.

However, with the implementation of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports in 2018, TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said those plans had to change in order to stay within budget.

“What that cost us was $1 million, which was basically the west side grandstand,” Cloud said.