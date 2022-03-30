Concerns for diversity laid out for Tulsa school board

Students, parents and community members spent almost two hours Wednesday night laying out their concerns about race, diversity and equity within Tulsa Public Schools to the Board of Education.

“It’s not fair that a child or an adult be asked ‘Where are you from?’ when this is a country that grew from people coming from different places,” a TPS parent said in Spanish. “We’re not asking where your ancestors come from.

“If we work together, TPS can be a model to follow at the state and national level.”

Speaking before a full audience at the Education Service Center, multiple attendees listed five specific demands of TPS:

Better translation services at all public meetings;

Greater investment in hiring more Hispanic, bicultural and bilingual staff across the district;

Diversity, equity and inclusion training for board members and district leaders;

Mandatory immigrant support training for board members;

And quarterly meetings among district leaders and Hispanic families mediated by Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon and Padres Unidos de Tulsa, a grassroots organization within the Hispanic community.

Data published by the district indicate that 37% of TPS students and 11% of the district’s employees identify as Hispanic.

Neither figure includes people who identify as multiracial.

“We can no longer stay silent,” community member Mimi Martinez said. “Everything that’s been going on … has really woken up an anger not just in myself but in my community. We’re no longer the sleeping minority. We represent more than 37% of your student body, … yet the board doesn’t represent that. Our students and families have a right to have a seat at the table.

“It makes me angry and disappointed that we’re having to explain in 2022 why representation matters.”

Among the specific objections raised by several attendees were some about comments made in a recent private conversation between board members Jerry Griffin and Judith Barba Perez in which Barba Perez’s citizenship status was brought up.

Elected to the board in 2021, Barba Perez is a naturalized citizen and the first first-generation immigrant to serve on the TPS Board of Education.

“The immigration question can trigger something very personal,” she said. “That’s not a microaggression. That’s an aggression.”

During Wednesday night’s meeting, Griffin described it as a miscommunication between the two, drawing vocal objections from many of the meeting’s attendees.

“In fourth grade, I spent a year in Jamaica while my parents were missionaries,” he said. “I also spent two years in Botswana, so I know something about living in a culture where you don’t understand the language.

“It’s a challenge. I respect that.”

Although the board did not formally vote on any binding action, President Stacey Woolley said the items on the list will be reviewed by both the board and district administration. Woolley also said the board was open to additional conversations on the matter with the support of a facilitator.

“As much as I want to empathize, I don’t have your life experiences,” she said. “I’m glad we’re hearing from all of you tonight. I sincerely hope that we do our very best to continue to engage and make sure that everyone in this room within your communities will help affect change for your students.

“I hope you are hearing me. I hope you recognize that we are listening, and we want to hear from you.”

