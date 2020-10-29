Community Health Connection, city leaders celebrate opening of new health clinic at Ellen Ochoa Elementary

It's been a busy year for the staff of a new community health clinic that opened at Union Public Schools' Ellen Ochoa Elementary School nearly 200 days ago.
In addition to regular services like dentistry and behavioral health, the Community Health Connection facility also has provided crucial COVID-19 testing for low-income families in east Tulsa. There's currently a drive-through testing option, and results can be available within about 30 minutes.
Community Health Connection CEO Jim McCarthy said the health clinic serves an essential role for thousands who lack proper access to quality medical care. And without the help of Union Public Schools, that kind of reach and support wouldn't be possible.
"We are an integral part of this community, and there is no better way to be tighter with the community than to partner up with public education," McCarthy said.
McCarthy joined Union and city officials, including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, in celebrating the facility's recent opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
The Ellen Ochoa facility, at 12020 E. 31st St., is the Community Health Connection's third clinic location. The project was funded by nearly $10 million in voter-approved Vision Tulsa funds.
The other two locations are at Rosa Parks Elementary, which also is part of Union Public Schools, and east of downtown in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.
These clinics reportedly served more than 14,400 patients last year. Of these, about 8,400 were uninsured and about 11,600 identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino.
Originally, the facility was supposed to be located between Martin Regional Library and Disney Elementary. That location didn't work out, however. Luckily, Union Public Schools offered space at its new elementary school, where the district was looking to build its own health clinic.
"It ended up being a great, great partnership, I believe, with Union Public Schools to provide an even better location with better access and serve a larger community because of that," Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson said.
Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said building the facility at Ellen Ochoa completed the district's long-time vision to create what he calls a community school village. He believes this concept is the first of its kind in the state and one of the few throughout the country.
"Our plan is to hopefully take this, share it with other communities in other cities," Hartzler said. Not only in Oklahoma, but also across the nation. Hopefully it will be replicated many times over.
"Because this is what we know: When you bring community members together and cities together to work with schools and different organizations for the benefit of all of us in our community, we know the harvest that we're going to reap is going to be immeasurable in more ways than we can ever imagine."
Bynum said that when city officials were discussing and debating which projects to include in the 2016 vision tax renewal package, only two were guaranteed from the beginning: the low-water dam and the Community Health Connection clinic.
The need for a health clinic serving the rapidly growing Hispanic population in east Tulsa was so strong that there was never any doubt about its inclusion in the largest economic development capital program in the history of the city.
"We want Tulsa to be the most welcoming city for our immigrant community, and there's no part of the city where there's a more vibrant concentration of our immigrant community than right here in east Tulsa," Bynum said. "And this is a facility that can make sure that when our immigrant community risks everything to come here to Tulsa ... we want to live up to that risk that they've taken and that belief that they have and that hope that they have in our city.
"And now we know we can tell them that they can great education in this part of our city. They can get great healthcare in this part of our city."
