Collinsville student could face criminal charges after reportedly bringing unloaded gun to school

A Collinsville Middle School student could face criminal charges for allegedly bringing a gun on campus, district officials said.

Administrators on Wednesday received a report of a student who may have carried a weapon into the classroom, Superintendent Lance West said in a letter to parents. Upon investigating, school staff reportedly found an unloaded firearm in the student’s possession.

The weapon was never brandished and no ammunition was found, the letter states. Likewise, no one was threatened and the school did not have to enter into a lockdown.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the young person that notified the adults of this situation. We are very thankful for their courage and concern,” West said in the letter. “Also, I want to commend our staff and resource officer for taking swift and effective action.”

In addition to facing criminal proceedings for bringing a weapon on campus, the student in question will also face disciplinary action, officials said.