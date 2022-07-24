College Park students to receive textbook vouchers

Students who enroll in College Park for the upcoming semester will each receive a $250 textbook voucher, officials said.

A collaboration between Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa, the program is entering its second year this fall, and applications are still being accepted. It was created to provide an affordable four-year public higher education option in Tulsa.

The one-time vouchers, offered by the TCC Foundation, are available to students in each of the program's two degree paths, business administration and psychology, to help offset the cost of books and materials.

Kari Shults, TCC vice president for advancement and president of the TCC Foundation, said: "The TCC Foundation recognizes students may face financial barriers, and we work very diligently to provide financial support to help students succeed. Some of those financial opportunities are built into College Park with the intent of increasing the number of bachelor's degrees in the Tulsa area."

In addition to the vouchers, scholarships have been awarded for this fall to business administration students from the Ronald and Myra Jeffris College Park Scholarship Fund through the TCC Foundation. The scholarships are renewable each year.

College Park students complete an associate degree from TCC, followed by a bachelor's from OSU-Tulsa. Courses are located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

Deadline to apply for the fall is Aug. 7.

To apply or for more information, go to collegeparktulsa.com.