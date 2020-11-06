Coalition calls for mask mandate in Oklahoma schools

On a record-high day of reported COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, a new coalition of doctors, teachers and child advocates have called for state leaders to require masks in public schools.

A group of prominent state organizations, adopting the name Masks Are Saving Kids, or MASK, urged the Oklahoma State Board of Education to implement a statewide school mandate. The coalition hosted a news conference Thursday, the same day state health officials reported a record single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases with 2,101. Hospitalizations surpassed 1,000 for the first time this week for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state school board voted 4-3 on July 23 to recommend, but not require, safety precautions for schools in the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a third of Oklahoma districts started the school year with no requirements for any students or staff to wear masks, according to an informal survey by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.