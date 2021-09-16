Claremore Public Schools to require masks

CLAREMORE — In a 15-minute special meeting Thursday evening, Claremore Public Schools’ Board of Education approved a mask requirement for all staff, students and visitors while inside district buildings.

Since classes started on Aug. 12, Claremore has had 144 students and 12 employees test positive for COVID-19, prompting an additional 24 employees and 1,197 students to quarantine.

By comparison, the district had just over 200 students test positive in all of the 2020-21 school year.

“I don’t believe there will be any change in the guidance from the CDC or the Oklahoma State Department of Health that we have been receiving, so we have to change our procedures,” Superintendent Bryan Frazier said.

Approved by a 3-0 vote without debate, the new mask requirement takes effect on Wednesday and is limited to regular school hours, plus parent-teacher conferences. It also extends to anyone riding a Claremore school bus before or after school or for school activities.