Claremore Public Schools to consider mask policy

Another Tulsa-area school district is considering requiring masks due to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.

Claremore Public Schools’ Board of Education has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday to vote on a new mask requirement policy.

In a video posted Friday, Superintendent Bryan Frazier said Claremore Public Schools has already had 127 students test positive for COVID-19 this school year. That's 61% of the number of student cases reported during the entire 2020-2021 school year.

Claremore’s four elementary schools have already reported equal or greater case numbers from the previous school year, Frazier noted in the video.

“This is a much different virus, and we’re in a much different situation than we were a year ago,” he said.

Claremore’s first day of school was Aug. 12.

According to data published by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 355 active cases of COVID-19 in Claremore.