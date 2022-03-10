Claremore Public Schools rescinds mask requirement

CLAREMORE — Another area school district is rescinding its mask policy.

Citing declining COVID-19 case numbers, Claremore Public Schools’ Board of Education members voted unanimously Thursday evening to suspend the district’s mask requirement.

“Based on the information we went over (from the Oklahoma State Department of Health), I believe we are in the endemic phase” of COVID-19, Superintendent Bryan Frazier said.

“When we created the policy, it had a specific duration to it. I believe it is most appropriate to end it based on current numbers and local case loads.”

As amended in December, Claremore’s mask policy was scheduled to sunset at the end of the 2021-22 school year unless extended by the school board.

Over the course of the last 13 days, Claremore has had 13 reported cases of COVID among its staff and students. By comparison, the district had 127 students test positive within the first month of this school year.

Friday is a snow day for Claremore students. The district is out for spring break starting Monday.

When questioned by board member Shane Huey, Frazier confirmed Thursday night that the district could reinstate the mask policy if case numbers start to climb after students and staff return from spring break.

“I hate to say it, but we’ve sort of been down this road before,” Frazier said. “We can transition quickly if, God forbid, we come back from spring break and there’s a new variant or an outbreak. We would bring this back to the board immediately.”

Claremore is the third Tulsa-area district to relax its mask requirement in less than two weeks. On Feb. 28, Tulsa Public Schools announced that masks would be “strongly encouraged” rather than expected at its sites, while Union Public Schools’ board voted unanimously Monday night to suspend that district’s mask mandate.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.