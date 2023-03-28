CATOOSA — At its first in-person distribution event since 2020, officials with the Cherokee Nation gave away $7.8 million in car tag revenue to public school districts and charter schools from across northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday.

“We know there’s a great deal of opportunity in public education to improve,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “But we know we can’t hope to seize those opportunities if we don’t fund public education. When it comes to an entity, … who are the champions for public education? Who are the champions for your teachers, investing in this state? It is the Cherokee Nation every single day of the year.

“If we want a state that gets stronger and stronger for the next seven generations, we need to think like our ancestors thought and invest in public education.”

The tribe allocates 38% of its car tag revenue directly to public education and since 2002 has distributed more than $84 million to public education through the sale of tribal vehicle tags.

School districts and charter schools that are at least partially in a county that falls within the Cherokee Nation reservation receive money based on the number of Cherokee students enrolled, but school administrators can use those funds however they see fit.

For administrators with Tulsa Public Schools, that flexibility has been critical. The district uses those funds exclusively for its Indian Education Program, which serves more than 3,000 Indigenous students across all grades and campuses.

“It is a significant investment in our students, and we use it to make sure our students have access to cultural activities and leadership experiences,” TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “It allows us to have our Native Youth Board. It supports our Native student clubs at several campuses. Having that flexibility and knowing that we can have our Indian Education team make decisions about what is needed for those students is very beneficial.”

School districts and charter schools in Tulsa County received a combined $1.77 million, more than any other county within the tribe’s reservation.

In addition to distributing funds to school districts and charter schools, the tribe also named its inaugural Teacher of the Year on Tuesday and recognized 12 additional Cherokee teachers from across northeastern Oklahoma.

Darlene Littledeer from Grand View Public School in Cherokee County was named the tribe’s Teacher of the year.

Additional honorees who were recognized for displaying traditional Cherokee cultural values in the classroom include LeAnn Rogers of Colcord, Whitney Sanders of Sand Springs, Meshelle Barnhart of Owasso, Carolyn Robbins of Peggs, Shelly Beck of Warner, Joy Tatum of Woodall, Lyndsey Keener of Locust Grove, Krysten James of Cave Springs, Annie Kimble of Maryetta (Stilwell), Angela Gleason of Belfonte, Charlotte Trotter of Vian and Jimmy Lee Moody of Adair.