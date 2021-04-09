Cherokee Nation gives $6.3 million to northeastern Oklahoma schools

Tulsa Public Schools received $181,491.22, which will go exclusively toward programming costs and supplies for its Indian Education program, which serves about 3,000 Indigenous students across all grades and campuses.

Owasso Public Schools received $195,602.38, the third largest amount for any school district. Superintendent Amy Fichtner said the contribution will be used to address the needs of the student population as a whole.

“When we receive that large sum of money, it is used to make sure we are able to continue to have small class sizes and focus on individual students’ needs,” she said.

“We work together to make sure that we are grateful stewards of the money that the tribe has given us. When the tribe makes the decision to be that generous, that purposeful, we must be accountable to use that money to directly and positively affect the students of Owasso Public Schools.”

In addition to the financial contribution, Cherokee Nation officials announced that the tribe is working to partner with northeastern Oklahoma school districts to provide a virtual tutoring service for all students within its reservation, regardless of whether they are tribal citizens.