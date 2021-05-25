Charter school reforms related to Epic investigation sail through Oklahoma House on Monday

In a rare move, the grand jury issued an interim report stating that while its criminal inquiry is still ongoing, it has already seen evidence that new safeguards and greater transparency requirements should be instituted by the Legislature before even more taxpayer dollars are allocated to Epic beginning with the new fiscal year on July 1.

“Under Title 22 of our statutes, which deals with criminal procedure, Section 355, it says any attorney, grand juror, or anybody else involved — it lists stenographers, interpreters, etc. — may discuss matters before the multi-county grand jury only when so directed by the court. My question to you is, are you aware of any court order that allowed these matters to be released by the multi-county grand jury?” Kannady said. “The statute says specifically that all such persons shall be sworn to secrecy and shall be in contempt of court criminally if they reveal any other information which they are sworn to keep secret. I see that as a red flag and was curious whether you had similar concerns with this grand jury report in relation to this bill, since you mentioned it?”