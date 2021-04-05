Charter school funding fallout: Sand Springs, Lawton, Yukon among first districts to consider additional legal action to oppose settlement deal

Local school leaders across the state have begun asking their boards of education to authorize legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education for striking a deal that could shift tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to charter schools.

Over the strongly voiced objections of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the state board split 4-3 on March 25 in voting to settle a years-old lawsuit by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association seeking an equal share of revenues from Oklahoma’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

Such a settlement would reallocate revenue that currently flows only to traditional public schools.

Lawton Superintendent Kevin Hime told the Tulsa World that seeking the go-ahead for the school district’s attorney to take legal action against the state board is a preemptive move but that he is still holding out hope that it doesn’t come to that.