Changemakers: Tulsa-area students make pitches to create a better world

“We’ve felt unsafe, and it is time for people to realize that this is not a normal thing, and this should not be normalized,” Alejandra said.

To address that issue on campus, she and her teammates put together a lesson plan that was incorporated in 20 classes at Tulsa Honor Academy that included a video of men and women in similar situations and how they could be construed differently.

During Wednesday’s pitch night, the group’s public request was simply for people to be aware that it is an issue and to listen to women and girls who have been in situations where they felt unsafe.

“We’re sick and tired of not hearing about this,” Alejandra said. “Honestly, in my eyes, this has been passed off as something as normal in this society, which should not be happening.

“Women should be respected and treated the same as men. Our community has to see that women and men are still treated differently.”