Chamber, PSO leadership endorse Tulsa Public Schools bond proposal

The leaders of the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma have come out in support of Tulsa Public Schools’ upcoming bond proposal.

On Tuesday morning, PSO Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons and Tulsa Regional Chamber Chairwoman Rose Washington gave their endorsements at the launch of “Building Opportunities,” a formal campaign in support of the district’s June 8 bond election.

Along with funds for building improvements, new buses, library books and security improvements, the four-part $414 million bond package includes $11.5 million for lab upgrades and science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming across the district, which Simmons touted as one of the reasons for her support.

“Strengthening STEM programming at all TPS schools and providing state of the art education technology is necessary,” Simmons said. “We need employees who are ready to enter the workforce, and that all starts with a strong public education.”

Speaking on behalf of the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors, Washington said the decision to back the bond proposal was made in an effort to support future generations of Tulsans.