Chamber, PSO leadership endorse Tulsa Public Schools bond proposal

The leaders of the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma have come out in support of Tulsa Public Schools’ upcoming bond proposal.
On Tuesday morning, PSO Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons and Tulsa Regional Chamber Chairwoman Rose Washington gave their endorsements at the launch of “Building Opportunities,” a formal campaign in support of the district’s June 8 bond election.
Along with funds for building improvements, new buses, library books and security improvements, the four-part $414 million bond package includes $11.5 million for lab upgrades and science, technology, engineering and mathematics programming across the district, which Simmons touted as one of the reasons for her support.
“Strengthening STEM programming at all TPS schools and providing state of the art education technology is necessary,” Simmons said. “We need employees who are ready to enter the workforce, and that all starts with a strong public education.”
Speaking on behalf of the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors, Washington said the decision to back the bond proposal was made in an effort to support future generations of Tulsans.
“Our students are a great asset to our communities and our city,” she said. “Here at the chamber, one of our priorities is attracting young talent and keeping that talent here. We’ve got to focus on building our own and creating our own. In our students, we find our future workforce and leaders of our city.”
Meanwhile, the Tulsa County Republican Party has announced its opposition to the proposal.
Along with a desire to lower property tax rates when the 2015 bond expires in August and objections to the district’s decision to stay in distance learning for more than a semester due to COVID-19, Republican Party leadership cited TPS’ declining enrollment among the reasons for its opposition. According to district records, TPS’ enrollment has decreased by about 6,500 students since its last bond issue passed in 2015.
Chairwoman Ronda Vuillemont-Smith said the party will be launching its campaign in the near future.
“It’s called accountability,” she said. “If people think that (Superintendent) Deborah Gist has done a good job and that schools need more money after receiving hundreds of millions in CARES Act dollars, plus state and federal funds, then fine.”
Absentee ballot requests must be received by 5 p.m. June 1. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3-4.