Catoosa schools shifting to distance learning for two weeks

CATOOSA — Citing climbing COVID-19 case numbers, Catoosa Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that it is pivoting to distance learning.

The shift starts on Thursday for Catoosa’s secondary students, while Cherokee Elementary School and the Helen Paul Learning Center will still have in-person classes on Thursday. Friday was previously scheduled to be a distance-learning day for all Catoosa students.

Catoosa students enrolled at Tulsa Technology Center will continue to take in-person classes and be able to access regular transportation from the high school.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Feb. 8.

While the district is in distance learning, all Catoosa athletic facilities are closed both to school teams and outside entities, thus prompting the decision to move the Port City Classic.

Meal service for secondary students will be available starting Thursday at the Dome storm shelter from 10 a.m. to noon. Families can also pick up a week’s worth of meals on Monday and Feb. 1 at the Dome storm shelter from noon to 1 p.m.