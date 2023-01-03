Catoosa school officials make their case for new bond issue

CATOOSA — Officials with Catoosa Public Schools made their case Tuesday night for an upcoming $9 million, 10-year bond proposal to cover the building of classrooms that were nixed from plans already funded with a previous bond issue.

“This is how schools improve the buildings within their district — through bonding,” Superintendent Robert Schornick said at the first of four community information sessions scheduled between New Year’s Day and election day. “This is how they progress, how they transform, and this is how they upgrade and fix some of the existing conditions within their district.”

In order to get all the district’s elementary students at one campus, the school board voted Nov. 9 to send a bond proposal to voters on Feb. 14 to pay for 14 eliminated prekindergarten and kindergarten classrooms to be added back to the new elementary school building that is currently under construction.

Catoosa voters approved a $52 million bond package last February to build a new elementary school that would replace both the Helen Paul Learning Center and the now demolished Cherokee Elementary School. That project is slated to be completed by August 2024.

Even with a built-in cushion for unexpected expenses and after making a series of small-scale changes, due to inflation, shifting interest rates and rising construction costs the district still had to remove 14 classrooms from plans for the new building in order for the project not to go over budget.

Should the proposal not pass, Catoosa’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes would remain at the 82-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.

If approved, the bond package would increase property taxes within the district’s attendance area by 5.52%.

Voter Ted Riddle said his taxes would be increased by about $40 annually if the bond package were to pass. Although he said he is generally not a fan of higher taxes, he compared the additional bill to an extra stop at the gas station but with a higher return on investment.

“When I look at the increase here and I compare it to how many tanks of gas I’d buy for my car — and this is an annual increase?” he said. “It doesn’t look like it hurts me that much.”

Along with a presentation and information table at Catoosa High School’s winter homecoming on Jan. 24, additional sessions are scheduled for Thursday and Feb. 2. at 6 p.m. in the district’s multipurpose dome.

The deadline to register to vote before the Feb. 14 election is Jan. 20. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Jan. 30.

State law requires that school bond packages receive at least a 60% supermajority to pass.