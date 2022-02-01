Catoosa school board Ward 2 primary draws four

“They know,” she said. “They’re at those schools every day, and they know what needs to be done. If you’re involved, whether it’s on the board or not, you can’t just sit back, and if you’re not walking in their shoes, you don’t necessarily know what their needs are.”

A retired educator, Marrs’ professional background includes stints with Union Public Schools, Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Community College, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma State University and Spartan School of Aeronautics.

Marrs does not have any family members attending school in the district, something she described as an asset.

“From the conversations I’ve had, a lot of voters seem to think you have to have a child attending school in the district or be a lifelong resident of Catoosa to be a good board member,” she said. “I’m neither, which gives me a fresh set of eyes and an advantage.”

If elected, Marrs said she would encourage district leadership to develop relationships with area colleges in order to encourage those schools’ graduates to come work for Catoosa Public Schools. More than 90 employees left the district between July 2019 and July 2021.