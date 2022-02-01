Catoosa school board Ward 2 primary draws four

Voters in the Catoosa school district’s far eastern side will be asked to pick a new school board representative on Feb. 8.
Boni Franklin, Cheryl Marrs, Stefan Swaggerty and Joshua Perkins have all filed for the Ward 2 seat. The incumbent, board President Jimmy Keeter, is not running for another term.
If no one candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 5, with the winner getting a five-year term.
Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the election board offices for Rogers and Wagoner counties.
Franklin first got involved with Catoosa Public Schools when her son was in kindergarten more than 30 years ago. In the years since, she has taken on several roles with the district, including substitute teaching, janitorial work and volunteering as a cheerleading coach.
“I’ve been involved with the district for so many years that I think I know just about everyone there,” she said with a chuckle.
If elected, she said, one of her top priorities would be meeting regularly with teachers, site administrators and support personnel to discuss what is going on at each campus, those sites’ specific needs and how the school board can best support them.
“They know,” she said. “They’re at those schools every day, and they know what needs to be done. If you’re involved, whether it’s on the board or not, you can’t just sit back, and if you’re not walking in their shoes, you don’t necessarily know what their needs are.”
A retired educator, Marrs’ professional background includes stints with Union Public Schools, Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Community College, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma State University and Spartan School of Aeronautics.
Marrs does not have any family members attending school in the district, something she described as an asset.
“From the conversations I’ve had, a lot of voters seem to think you have to have a child attending school in the district or be a lifelong resident of Catoosa to be a good board member,” she said. “I’m neither, which gives me a fresh set of eyes and an advantage.”
If elected, Marrs said she would encourage district leadership to develop relationships with area colleges in order to encourage those schools’ graduates to come work for Catoosa Public Schools. More than 90 employees left the district between July 2019 and July 2021.
“We need to get the culture and climate to where people not only want to work here but want to stay here, as well,” she said.
That mass employee exodus and a desire to foster a welcoming environment for teachers is also why Swaggerty decided to run for the board.
“If we can create a good environment for our teachers, that’s going to translate into a great environment for our students,” he said. “They’re going to be happier. They’re going to be more comfortable teaching, and they’re going to be more likely to stay.
“Just like with any other profession, any continuity or retention you can have in your organization is going to be better in the long run.”
A graduate of Catoosa Public Schools, Swaggerty has three children currently enrolled in the district and is a volunteer coach with Catoosa’s youth wrestling and football programs. Drawing from that experience, he said he would look for ways to build stronger relationships between the district and youth programs, such as band, athletics and 4-H, in order to better support students.
Perkins did not return phone calls seeking an interview.
The 2022 election cycle also includes two other Catoosa school board seats.
With two candidates filing for the Ward 4 seat, incumbent Joe Deere and Derrick Smith will be on the April 5 general election ballot, with the winner to serve the final two years of an unexpired term.
Current board member Allix Rawls did not draw an opponent in Ward 1 and will serve a four-year term.
Both Deere and Rawls were appointed to the Catoosa school board in June.