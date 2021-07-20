 Skip to main content
Catoosa Public Schools superintendent resigns
072021-tul-nws-odonnell-alicia

O’Donnell

CATOOSA — The Catoosa school district will be looking for new leadership soon.

Jimmy Keeter, president of Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education, confirmed Monday night that Superintendent Alicia O’Donnell submitted her resignation earlier this month.

O’Donnell declined to comment on her impending departure.

O’Donnell came to the district in July 2019 from Tishomingo Public Schools. Over the last two school years combined, about 90 employees have left the Rogers County school district, prompting concerns from parents.

According to data from the state Department of Education, Catoosa’s enrollment dropped by 150 students during that period, as well.

Additionally, the district has seated three new school board members in less than three months. In his resignation letter, one of the former board members specifically cited bullying attempts directed at his family over his votes in support of O’Donnell.

O’Donnell’s resignation comes as the district prepares to present a bond proposal to voters during the 2021-22 school year that would include money for a new combined campus for Catoosa’s younger students.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, a representative from GH2 Architects presented three potential renderings for a new school that would replace both Cherokee Elementary and the nearby Helen Paul Learning Center, which serves kindergarten, first and second grades.

“People with children in those schools know how desperately this is needed,” board member Allix Rawls said.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

