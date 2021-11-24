 Skip to main content
Catoosa announces new superintendent
Catoosa announces new superintendent

  • Updated
CATOOSA — Catoosa Public Schools is about to be under new leadership.

On Tuesday, the district announced via social media that it has hired Robert Schornick as its new superintendent.

He will replace Rick Kibbe, who was hired in July first as a consultant and then as an interim superintendent after the resignation of Alicia O’Donnell.

During O’Donnell’s two-year tenure as superintendent, more than 90 employees left the district, prompting concerns from parents. Additionally, according to data from the state Department of Education, Catoosa’s enrollment dropped by 150 students during that period.

A graduate of Northeastern State University and East Central University, Schornick has 27 years of experience in education. He was previously with Tulsa Public Schools as an instructional leadership director for secondary campuses.

Prior to joining TPS in 2014, he had a seven-year stint as the principal at Oologah-Talala High School. While there, Schornick was named the Oklahoma High School Principal of the Year in 2011. 

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

