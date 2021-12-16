 Skip to main content
Carver Middle School staying in distance learning Friday
  • Updated
Staff absences have prompted Tulsa Public Schools’ Carver Middle School to finish out the fall semester in distance learning.

As per a district spokeswoman, nine teachers and two support employees had called in absent for Friday as of 4 p.m. Thursday. The north Tulsa middle school suspended in-person classes Thursday after seven employees called in absent.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available at the school, located at 624 E. Oklahoma Place, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scheduled athletic events will continue as planned, but no transportation will be provided. Friday is the last day of the fall semester for TPS students.

Since the start of the school year in August, staff absences, staff vacancies and a lack of substitute teachers have prompted multiple TPS sites to switch temporarily to distance learning. They include Carnegie, Cooper, Eliot and Hawthorne elementary schools; Memorial Middle School; Memorial and McLain high schools; and Webster Middle and High School.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

