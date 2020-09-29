Carrie Underwood donates $100K in supplies to help her hometown Oklahoma school district during pandemic

Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood is giving her hometown school district an early Christmas present.
To celebrate the release of her holiday album "My Gift," Underwood recently donated $100,000 worth of Chromebooks and other supplies to the students in her hometown school system, Checotah Public Schools, to help during the pandemic.
As previously reported, the newly crowned Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year talked about making the donation through her C.A.T.S. Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation) during a Friday interview on NBC's "Today" show. Underwood's publicist confirmed the donation and amount in an email.
"Schools need Chromebooks because they just don't know what's going to happen with the pandemic, and we were more than happy through my C.A.T.S. Foundation to help out," Underwood said.
Administrators presented their annual State of the District presentation at Monday night's school board meeting. The report lacked some of its usual statistics, such as percentage of students meeting SAT college readiness benchmarks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic's interference with the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Campus Tulsa is a new workforce development partnership of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the city of Tulsa and the George Kaiser Family Foundation, modeled after a similar program that helped Philadelphia more than double its number of 25- to 34-year-old college degree holders between 2000 and 2017.
Some north Tulsa schools started bringing the school office directly to where students and parents live this week through a new partnership with Tulsa Housing Authority to provide support while schools remain in distance learning mode for at least the first nine weeks.
Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood is giving her hometown school district an early Christmas present.