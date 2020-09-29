 Skip to main content
Carrie Underwood donates $100K in supplies to help her hometown Oklahoma school district during pandemic
Carrie Underwood donates $100K in supplies to help her hometown Oklahoma school district during pandemic

  • Updated
Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood is giving her hometown school district an early Christmas present.

Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood is giving her hometown school district an early Christmas present.

To celebrate the release of her holiday album "My Gift," Underwood recently donated $100,000 worth of Chromebooks and other supplies to the students in her hometown school system, Checotah Public Schools, to help during the pandemic.

As previously reported, the newly crowned Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year talked about making the donation through her C.A.T.S. Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation) during a Friday interview on NBC's "Today" show. Underwood's publicist confirmed the donation and amount in an email.

"Schools need Chromebooks because they just don't know what's going to happen with the pandemic, and we were more than happy through my C.A.T.S. Foundation to help out," Underwood said.

Throwback Tulsa: Carrie Underwood gives Checotah High School instruments in 2009

Video: Carrie Underwood wows, wins at ACM Awards

 

