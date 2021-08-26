Carnegie Elementary School closed today due to staff absences

Tulsa Public Schools’ Carnegie Elementary School is closed Thursday due to multiple staff absences.
A TPS spokeswoman confirmed Thursday morning that those absences are not due to close contact exposure quarantines. Employees are not required to disclose why they are calling in absent.
A decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. As per a letter from the school’s principal, Krista Blanche, if the campus remains closed for more than one day, families will have the opportunity to pick up their students’ Chromebooks and chargers for distance learning.
While the school is closed, Carnegie families will be able to pick up meals at the district’s child nutrition facility at 8934 E. Latimer St.
Classes start at Carnegie at 7:35 a.m. and as per TPS transportation, the school’s only bus stop pickup is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. With teachers scheduled to report for work less than 30 minutes before classes start, notifications started going out to parents about the closure at 7:14 a.m. via email, text message and Facebook.
Carnegie fifth grade parent Lindsey Perry said her family received both the closure notice and multiple unofficial notifications via social media as they were preparing to walk out the door around 7:20 a.m.
Perry will stay home with her daughter today and acknowledged that the notification was not enough time for many other Carnegie families to make alternate arrangements for their children. However, between COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise and TPS facing a shortage of substitute teachers, she said she was not entirely caught off guard by the announcement.
“I can’t stay on top of her like I would on a day off,” she said. “However, we knew the risk of in-person schooling in the midst of this pandemic and that there would be consequences like this.”