Carnegie Elementary School closed today due to multiple teacher absences

Tulsa Public Schools’ Carnegie Elementary School is closed Thursday due to seven teacher absences.

Beyond indicating whether they are requesting sick leave, personal leave or vacation days, a TPS spokeswoman confirmed Thursday morning that those absences are not due to close contact exposure quarantines. Employees are not required to disclose why they are calling in absent.

A decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. As per a letter from the school’s principal, Krista Blanche, if the campus remains closed for more than one day, families will have the opportunity to pick up their students’ Chromebooks and chargers for distance learning.

While the school is closed, Carnegie families will be able to pick up meals at the district’s child nutrition facility at 8934 E. Latimer St.

In an emailed statement, Blanche said her team tried to find substitute teachers or other ways to safely cover those teachers’ classes before making the decision to suspend in-person classes Thursday.

“A critical factor in decisions around whether schools or classrooms shift to at-home learning is our ability to sustain teaching and learning,” she said.