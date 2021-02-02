CARES Act money allows after-school program to stretch to full day, helping parents with distance learning

The coalition received $1.4 million in CARES Act funding from Tulsa County, which has gone toward COVID-19 mitigation supplies, employee salaries and other expenses associated with providing safe, consistent places for students during the day.

However, more than five months into the school year, about 300 free child care spots are still available citywide through entities that have partnered with the Opportunity Project, such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Tulsa Parks and Recreation Department, and the YMCA.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure the resources that were funneled to the Opportunity Project are used as efficiently as possible while trying to serve the maximum number of young people,” Opportunity Project Executive Director Caroline Shaw said.

CARES Act money made it possible for TheZone to get a cleaning system to help the janitorial staff sanitize the building frequently. When coupled with the facility’s mask requirement, enforced social distancing and improvements to the building’s ventilation system, it has helped keep TheZone from having any COVID-19 issues among its staff and students.

“We are just trying to do our little part for the kids,” Jackson said.