Career Tech film students sought for veterans film contest
vet film contest
Career Tech film production students statewide are invited to put their skills to use in the cause of preserving veterans’ stories.

The inaugural Oklahoma Veterans Film Competition, a project of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Career Tech centers, is seeking volunteer student teams to make short films based on interviews with military veterans.

The contest period officially begins Friday, Oct. 1, and will run to Veterans Day, Nov. 11, when submissions must be in. Winners will receive cash prizes.

Five- to seven-minute edited versions of the interviews will appear on YouTube and the competition website. Participating veterans and their families will receive all of the interview materials.

Organizers said the competition was inspired by the efforts of a student at Stillwater’s Meridian Technology Center. Luke Cheatwood produced a film to observe Veterans Day, and when Hall of Fame officials saw it, they reached out about starting a statewide effort.

They hope to make the contest an annual event.

For more information, go to okhonorscampaigns.org.

TU to offer job guarantee to students
TU to offer job guarantee to students

Participating students who complete their bachelor's degrees, along with other program requirements, will be guaranteed by the school to land a job or be accepted into a graduate program within six months of graduation.

First of TPS' new STEM labs opens at Hawthorne Elementary School
First of TPS' new STEM labs opens at Hawthorne Elementary School

A partnership among Devon Energy, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools will provide 47 STEM centers across all of TPS' elementary schools and the Dream Center within six months, plus curriculum materials and professional development for those schools' teachers.

