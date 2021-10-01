Career Tech film students sought for veterans film contest

Career Tech film production students statewide are invited to put their skills to use in the cause of preserving veterans’ stories.

The inaugural Oklahoma Veterans Film Competition, a project of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Career Tech centers, is seeking volunteer student teams to make short films based on interviews with military veterans.

The contest period officially begins Friday, Oct. 1, and will run to Veterans Day, Nov. 11, when submissions must be in. Winners will receive cash prizes.

Five- to seven-minute edited versions of the interviews will appear on YouTube and the competition website. Participating veterans and their families will receive all of the interview materials.

Organizers said the competition was inspired by the efforts of a student at Stillwater’s Meridian Technology Center. Luke Cheatwood produced a film to observe Veterans Day, and when Hall of Fame officials saw it, they reached out about starting a statewide effort.

They hope to make the contest an annual event.

For more information, go to okhonorscampaigns.org.