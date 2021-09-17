Career tech board rejects leader's resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma CareerTech Board on Thursday voted unanimously not to accept the resignation of Director Marcie Mack.

The vote came after an executive session that lasted more than two hours.

“We did not accept her resignation and hope she will continue leading the agency,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, board chairwoman.

The board took no action on appointing an interim director or creating a hiring procedure for the state director.

In her resignation letter to the board, Mack said it was time for her to find opportunities that take her closer to home.

Her resignation was set to be effective Nov. 15.

She declined a request for an interview but issued a statement.

“I am here to continue the great work of the CareerTech system and help provide Oklahomans opportunities to explore their interests and find a rewarding career,” she said.

“We have a tremendous staff and strong leadership across the state. I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to fulfill our mission and continue CareerTech’s rich heritage of success in Oklahoma.”